Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MGDPF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

