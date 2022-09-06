Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$3.60 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.16.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 in the last quarter.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

