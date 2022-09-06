Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Financial Contrast

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Talos Energy and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Marathon Oil 2 4 9 1 2.56

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $20.94, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $30.19, indicating a potential upside of 18.24%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 12.02% 24.73% 6.67% Marathon Oil 42.46% 23.30% 14.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Marathon Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.24 billion 1.30 -$182.95 million $2.30 8.49 Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.32 $946.00 million $4.22 6.07

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Talos Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

