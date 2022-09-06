Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 3.0 %

MCHX stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

