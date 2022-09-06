Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Masimo Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.35. 11,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,619. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 98.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

