Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.19. 29,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

