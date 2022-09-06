MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.46. 7,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 377,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $68,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

