MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.46. 7,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 377,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.
MaxCyte Stock Up 10.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30.
Insider Activity at MaxCyte
Institutional Trading of MaxCyte
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $68,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.