MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.75

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.91, with a volume of 12384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.86.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.34.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

