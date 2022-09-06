McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $363.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,734. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Tobam grew its position in McKesson by 61.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in McKesson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.