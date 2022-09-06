Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Medtronic Stock Down 1.5 %
MDT opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $135.89.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $280,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
