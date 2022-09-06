MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.84) to €10.40 ($10.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

