Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $61,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.96. 396,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79. The company has a market capitalization of $427.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

