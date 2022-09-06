Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 301,154 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $163,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.09. 281,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

