Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $21.81 million and $2.61 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, "Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name "Hero" token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future"

