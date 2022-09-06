MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. MGP Ingredients accounts for approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,469,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after acquiring an additional 145,113 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $7,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 53,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $7.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.46. 6,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,093. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.99.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $180,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,998.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $180,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,998.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $693,922. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

