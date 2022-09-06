MiamiCoin (MIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.67 Million

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, MiamiCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $11,084.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00831402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015567 BTC.

MiamiCoin Profile

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,639,300,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

