MIB Coin Trading Down 39.5% This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $50,169.99 and approximately $5,523.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 450,298,412 coins and its circulating supply is 172,996,484 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

