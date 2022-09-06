Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,066,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 9.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Microchip Technology worth $305,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $462,517,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. 80,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,077. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

