Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 357 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

