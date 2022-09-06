Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 572 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 491.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,867. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $333.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

