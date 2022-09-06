Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.86. 90,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11. The stock has a market cap of $377.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.