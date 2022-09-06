Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Plans $0.64 Dividend

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6402 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
Shares of MALRY stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $47.62.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
