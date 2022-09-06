Modex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Modex has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Modex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. Modex has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $1.42 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,659.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023583 BTC.

Modex Profile

Modex (CRYPTO:MODEX) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.