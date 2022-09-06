Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 196388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBAR shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Monarch Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Mining from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

