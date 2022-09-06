MoonEdge Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $636,561.20 (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One MoonEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.

MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

