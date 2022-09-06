Moonshot (MSHOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $172,615.72

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $172,615.72 and $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00831402 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015567 BTC.
Moonshot Coin Profile
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.
Buying and Selling Moonshot
