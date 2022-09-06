MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $583.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in MorphoSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

