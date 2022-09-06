MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.25

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 1909955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

Insider Activity

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MultiPlan news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,749,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 12,739,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,750,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,754 shares during the last quarter.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

