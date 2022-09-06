MVL Tops One Day Volume of $17.49 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, MVL has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $122.42 million and $17.49 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,891.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035575 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023291 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,802,958,863 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.