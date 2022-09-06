Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.