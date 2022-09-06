Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

