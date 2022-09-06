Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0011 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $31,503.02 and $3,128.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,257,427 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

