National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $185.00

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $185.00 and last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 3202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.02.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.51 and a 200-day moving average of $205.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Western Life Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.