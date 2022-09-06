National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $185.00

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $185.00 and last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 3202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.02.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.51 and a 200-day moving average of $205.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.92.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
