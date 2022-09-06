Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.26. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

See Also

