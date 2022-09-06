NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 330

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 348.33 ($4.21).

Shares of LON NWG traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 255.90 ($3.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,230,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,272,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 237.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.12. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 264.10 ($3.19). The company has a market cap of £24.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.78.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). In other news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,582.89). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

