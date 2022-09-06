NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.04. NatWest Group shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 12,817 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after buying an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

