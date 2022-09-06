nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 0.78. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Insider Activity at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $2,335,154 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of nCino by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of nCino by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 438,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 195,078 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of nCino by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

