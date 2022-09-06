Needham & Company LLC Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

AI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.85.

Shares of AI opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.40. C3.ai has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $53.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in C3.ai by 44.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 461,204 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

