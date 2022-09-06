Nestree Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,788.22 or 0.99749599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00062525 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00024020 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nestree Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare,

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

