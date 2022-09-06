Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is DSM Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 108,536 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 3.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Netflix worth $222,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $9.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.00. 167,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

