Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.51 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

NWL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 3,083,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,573. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,415.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 13.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.