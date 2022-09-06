Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,632. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,415.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 235,471 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

