Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.10% of Nordson worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2,651.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after buying an additional 234,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 438,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,671,000 after acquiring an additional 88,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.31. 1,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,502. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.