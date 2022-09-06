Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.55. 209,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,114. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day moving average of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Nordson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

