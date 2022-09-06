Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Novanta Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NOVT traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $126.51. 17,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,530. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85. Novanta has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $184.44.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVT shares. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.