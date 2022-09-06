Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.
Novanta Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NOVT traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $126.51. 17,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,530. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85. Novanta has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $184.44.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
