Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,530. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. Novanta has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.