Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Trimmed by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 2.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

