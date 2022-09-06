Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 35,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

