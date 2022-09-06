Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NNY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 35,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.30.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
