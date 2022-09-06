Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NQP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 53,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,230. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

