NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.85.

NVDA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 804,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,068,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.29. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

