Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $320.09 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $320.09 million and approximately $32.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00106716 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.